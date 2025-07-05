Joseph Sanborn Sells 1,063 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $25,650.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 261,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,340.70. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Friday, May 16th, Joseph Sanborn sold 744 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $18,064.32.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $857.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.34. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVER has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EVER

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 3,600.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $2,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.