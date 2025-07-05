Jon G. Daniels Sells 1,540 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at $196,308.56. The trade was a 35.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KMX opened at $69.94 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 93.1% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in CarMax by 50.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cfra Research upgraded CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.45.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

