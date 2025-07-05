JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.02 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 83.30 ($1.14). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.13), with a volume of 1,599,359 shares traded.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Stock Up 0.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 72.93. The company has a market capitalization of £553.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,180.00 and a beta of 0.29.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

