Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $197.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

