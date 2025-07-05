Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Sells 99,550 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,535,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,550 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 5.3% of Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $39,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 510,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 127,794 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,253,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,031,000 after purchasing an additional 62,978 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,689,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 73,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,766,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,485,000 after buying an additional 101,290 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

