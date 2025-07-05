Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,738 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $27.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

