Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 2.5% of Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC owned 0.43% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $18,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,966 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $839,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSD opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $48.02.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

