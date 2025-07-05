iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Element Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 122,353 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 477.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 94,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 44,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

