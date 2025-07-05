iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,687 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $66.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

