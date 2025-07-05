iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS opened at $103.78 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.10 and a one year high of $119.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average is $100.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.