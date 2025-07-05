iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.4%

SOXX opened at $243.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $267.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.49.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.4833 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.