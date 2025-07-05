iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 5.3% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,595,000 after buying an additional 2,572,739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,360,000 after buying an additional 1,683,297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,306,000 after buying an additional 1,400,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $232,664,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

IWD stock opened at $197.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

