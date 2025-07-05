iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $343.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.35. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $344.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.