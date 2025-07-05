iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Reduced by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $343.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $344.22.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

