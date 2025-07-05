iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Stage Harbor Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 15.4% of Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $18,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,242,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

MUB opened at $104.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.16. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.