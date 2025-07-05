iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,426,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,989 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,632.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,272,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,863,000 after buying an additional 3,203,501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,377 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,244,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,336,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

