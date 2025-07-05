iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3322 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

