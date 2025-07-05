iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,000,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,736,000 after buying an additional 500,263 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Elite Financial Inc. now owns 281,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 248,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after buying an additional 37,182 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,694,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,078,000 after buying an additional 92,116 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 401.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 34,146 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

