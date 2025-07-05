iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

