iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,414,265 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.88% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,466,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,525,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.79 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

