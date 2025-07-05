iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Trimmed by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,051,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,415 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $61,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

