iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC

Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.2% of Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $628.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $632.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $629.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $593.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

