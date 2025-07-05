iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is 4J Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 16.3% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $628.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $629.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $593.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.67. The firm has a market cap of $632.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.