iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Holdings Lifted by Columbia River Financial Group LLC

Columbia River Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 8.8% of Columbia River Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Columbia River Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $13,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.68.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

