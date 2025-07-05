iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 285.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,052 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,084,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,542,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.42 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.49.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

