IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 201.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in IQVIA by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 70,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 83.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Hsbc Global Res lowered IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $164.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $252.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.