Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Marks Wealth LLC

Marks Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2,107.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,639 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 5.0% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $13,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,628 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 222,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 618,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $73.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.10. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.