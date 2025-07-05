Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 184.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5%

RSP stock opened at $185.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.28. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.