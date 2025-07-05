Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 96.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 13.9% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $555.88 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $557.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.75.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.