Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Raised by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 22.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 203,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,839,000 after purchasing an additional 37,446 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 17.5% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 113,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,047,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $543.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $413.82 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.95.

Get Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.