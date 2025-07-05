Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,419,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 69,701.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,348,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,930,765,000 after purchasing an additional 771,232 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Intuit by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 620,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment grew its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $942,750,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU opened at $782.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $718.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $642.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $790.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total transaction of $53,700,530.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,063,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,808,208.55. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total transaction of $12,176,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,325.16. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,661 shares of company stock valued at $206,491,776. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $742.00 target price (up previously from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

