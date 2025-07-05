Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 12,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.16.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.62.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

