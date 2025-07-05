Insider Selling: Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.14, for a total transaction of $4,564,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 693,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,461,470.18. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of COOP opened at $150.95 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.76.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.16. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,081,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 507.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 69,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 58,459 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.29.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

