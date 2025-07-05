Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total transaction of $68,370.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,085,456.58. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Mccartney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 1st, John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total transaction of $66,815.00.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $139.68 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.45 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.52. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $404.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HURN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 149.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,199,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,079,000 after purchasing an additional 719,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 543,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 486,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,465,000 after purchasing an additional 46,968 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,240,000 after purchasing an additional 64,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.