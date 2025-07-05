Insider Selling: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) EVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $437,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 103,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,300.49. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of EPR stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.27. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $59.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.28.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.46 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 21.13%. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 217.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $302,313,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3,816.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,874,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,401 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 11.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,257,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,166,000 after acquiring an additional 128,568 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 38.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after acquiring an additional 331,513 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

