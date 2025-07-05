Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Insider Sells $1,764,810.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Douglas James Kramer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.09, for a total transaction of $1,764,810.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 160,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,448,325.93. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Monday, June 2nd, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $498,000.00.

On Thursday, May 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $372,480.00.

Cloudflare Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NET opened at $191.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of -831.54 and a beta of 1.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.26 and a 1 year high of $198.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NET

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,409,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,942,000 after acquiring an additional 260,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,836,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,011,000 after acquiring an additional 538,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,986,000 after acquiring an additional 68,661 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 33.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,610,000 after acquiring an additional 786,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 34.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.