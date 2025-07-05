Insider Buying: American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Buys $21,467.60 in Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,467.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,011,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,550.86. The trade was a 0.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYC opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $15.87.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 242.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Strategic Investment stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Strategic Investment Co. ( NYSE:NYC Free Report ) by 3,757.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned about 0.66% of American Strategic Investment worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

