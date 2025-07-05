Insider Buying: American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Buys $21,467.60 in Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,467.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,011,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,550.86. The trade was a 0.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
American Strategic Investment Trading Down 1.3%
Shares of NYC opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $15.87.
American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 242.43%.
About American Strategic Investment
American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
