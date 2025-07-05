Insider Buying: American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,640 Shares of Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 1,640 shares of American Strategic Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $24,321.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,014,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,051,471.22. This represents a 0.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
American Strategic Investment Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of NYC opened at $14.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.14. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $15.87.
American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($1.38). American Strategic Investment had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 242.43%. The company had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.91 million.
American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
