Insider Buying: American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,640 Shares of Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 1,640 shares of American Strategic Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $24,321.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,014,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,051,471.22. This represents a 0.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYC opened at $14.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.14. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $15.87.

Get American Strategic Investment alerts:

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($1.38). American Strategic Investment had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 242.43%. The company had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.91 million.

Institutional Trading of American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Strategic Investment stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Strategic Investment Co. ( NYSE:NYC Free Report ) by 3,757.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.66% of American Strategic Investment worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.