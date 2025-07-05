Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,305 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 122,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

