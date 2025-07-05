Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 906,766 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 68.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 410,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 906,766 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $81,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $246.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.68. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Noble Financial upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 180,071 shares in the company, valued at $35,265,104.64. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,556. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.