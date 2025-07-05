Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 35,985 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,985 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.2% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $201,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $2,584,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,230,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,036 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,665,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,650,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $215.57 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $170.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

