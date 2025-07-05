Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 3,040,709 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,464,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,040,709 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.10% of Boston Scientific worth $146,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 112,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 45.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.1% during the first quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 309,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $1,767,066.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,304.10. This represents a 43.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,970 shares of company stock valued at $47,755,193. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $107.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.05. The company has a market cap of $154.30 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

