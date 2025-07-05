Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 191,862 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,223,617 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 191,862 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $156,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORA has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays raised shares of Ormat Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Ormat Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.14.

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $46,790.38. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,137 shares in the company, valued at $524,958.98. The trade was a 8.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $137,093.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,269.94. This trade represents a 33.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,329 shares of company stock valued at $423,443. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ORA opened at $87.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.45. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

