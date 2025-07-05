Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 104,964 Shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 919,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,964 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises 1.8% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $303,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on Hubbell and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,122.83. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $414.82 on Friday. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $299.43 and a twelve month high of $481.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.64 and a 200-day moving average of $383.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). Hubbell had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

