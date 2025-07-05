Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,509 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.62% of ANSYS worth $171,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS stock opened at $364.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $275.06 and a one year high of $368.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,032.30. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

