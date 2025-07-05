Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $349.75 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122,609 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 2.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.38% of Waste Management worth $349,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 126.9% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 69.0% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of WM opened at $226.43 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.59 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.87. The company has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

