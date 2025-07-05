Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires New Position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,951,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $127,983,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.16% of Amphenol at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $26,148,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 451,790 shares in the company, valued at $41,307,159.70. This trade represents a 38.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $30,372,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,000. The trade was a 80.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $99.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several research reports. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.