IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 12,684 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,826 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $91.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $59.19 and a one year high of $92.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,872.02. This trade represents a 42.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.08.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

