IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,926 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,719 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of EOG stock opened at $124.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.48.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

