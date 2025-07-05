IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $12.54 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in American International Group by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in American International Group by 359.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,764. The trade was a 68.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -67.67%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

